We hope everyone had a great Mother's Day and remained safe in the late afternoon storms. As of this writing, Monday, we are still out of power at Thaxton. We are so thankful for the community shelters, which many of our local residents use on a regular basis.
Mr. Victor J. DaCosta, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, donated a book, The Timeline of the Vietnam War (2008), by Kevin Dougherty and Jason Stewart and published by Thunder Bay Press San Diego, California. This book gives comprehensive narrative and photographs from the events leading up to U.S. involvement to the Fall of Saigon and final removal of our troops. We appreciate this addition to our Veterans' Room.
Kent Powell donated a copy of The Hymnal as adopted by the General Convention of the Protestant Episcopal Church in the United States of America in the Year of our Lord 1892, published by Thomas Nelson & Sons, Union Square, New York. The book contains Daily Prayers, Hymns for the Christian Year, The Church, Special Occasions, Processionals, and Doxologies. Only the lyrics are written with no musical notation. Many times the congregation would not have access to a book, so the director would recite or sing a line, and then the congregation would repeat.
We appreciate these donations as they add to the exhibits and research areas.
Beginning on June 1, 2021, the museum will be open from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. for regular hours. Currently we are still open only to 2 P.M. We are asking for our volunteers and any members who enjoy staying in the gift shop from 2 to 4 on weekdays to please call. Usually if we have two volunteers for each day, this would only be two days per month. We really need these volunteers to help and be a part of our museum and historical society.
Everyone have a blessed day!