Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Mr. Jeff Fuller is looking for information on his great-great-grandfather, Mr. Thomas Ward. Mr. Ward (1822-1870) is buried in the Eddington Cemetery near Troy. He served in the Mississippi Cavalry during the Civil War. Mr Fuller is looking for a possible diary or papers of Mr. Ward. In the From These Hills book, an excerpt from The History of the Family of Thomas Ward, Jr. was referenced in relation to the Civil War years. This family lived on Okolona Pontotoc Road (highway 41 today). Please call the museum if you know of this family history.
I had the opportunity to spend time with Mr. Calvin Young as I had to have a tire repaired. He is a great wealth of knowledge on local and family history. He grew up in the Woodland and Zion Communities. Also, his waiting room is literally a museum from old signs, tires, cans, model trucks and cars to a gas pump and pay telephone.
Many of our businesses have “history on their walls” so to speak. The historical society appreciates the dedication of Mr. Calvin and others who display our history and heritage.
Happy Mother’s’ Day to everyone. I am so blessed to still have my mother, Mrs. Sarah Jo Hardin Stegall. She has been an inspiration to me.
Everyone have a blessed and safe week!