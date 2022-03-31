Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum
Recent visitors include Bobbie Sue Jaggers of Pontotoc; Matt T. of Belden, Miss.; Regina Sykes of Tupelo; and Jackie Courson of Pontotoc.
The museum received a very nice National Geographic poster, "Battles of the Civil War," which we will display in the Civil War area of the Berryhill Room. This poster, depicts a United States map of the major battles and turning points of the war. We appreciate this donation, but didn't get the name of who brought it.
If leaving a donation, please leave your name and phone number, so that we can thank you.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society is currently conducting the membership drive for 2022. The dues are $25 per family per year. The membership dues allow the society to continue to provide ongoing work at the museum, programs and other activities concerning our community. The society was organized on May 1, 1989 and chartered on May 30, 1989. Our Town Square Post Office and Museum opened August 3, 1998.
If you would like to join the Pontotoc County Historical Society, please come by the Town Square Post Office Museum and pick up a membership form, which consists of your name, address, phone, and e-mail address. Due are payable at the museum or you may mail your dues to Pontotoc County Historical Society, P.O. Box 141, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
President Bob McGee just mailed out a PCHS Newsletter to all current members, which includes information on various projects such as the McMackin house and other projects.