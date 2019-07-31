Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Joseph Garrison of Colt, Arkansas; Ron Newspm of Florida; Lylakate Vandiver of Oxford, Ava Ashley, Nolan Ashley and Dorothy Ashley all of Pontotoc; Kate Pope and Amy Florence of Batesville; Terry and Jean Lollar of the Zion Community; and Lannie Flaherty of New York City.
Patsy Sullivan donated items to the museum including an old Christmas post card dated Dec. 23, 1925 addressed to M/M G.W. Gray and Family, Ecru, Miss Route 1 from Mr. Edd H. Pitts found in the possessions of Joyce Gray Baker and an old 1948 Pontotoc High Schpol invitation announcing commencement Exercises Tuesday evening, May 4 at 8 o’clock in the high school auditorium. Three senior cards were inside including Miss Lostine Inman, Miss Elsie Inman (sisters) and Miss Dorothy Stafford. (The invitation was donated by Lamar Inman, brother of Lostine and Elsie.)
Bill Bailey of Oxford donated a 1948 Warrior yearbook; a classmate card album, Pontotoc High School diploma for Bettye Joyce Porch (1948), autograph book, a playbook for “Miss Adventure,” in which she played a young college girl; copy of school song “Loyal and True,” and her reunion information with class picture 1948 and photograph taken at the reunion May 10, 2017.
We appreciate these donations.
Everyone have a blessed week. Best wishes for a successful school year to teachers, students and parents.