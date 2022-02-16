Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
The good news is that we will open the museum for visitors today, Wednesday, February 16. We have our heat going and the roof hopefully fixed. We do have some repair work to do on the plaster in the Berryhill Room (main exhibit room), but it may be a few weeks until that can be repaired. Our regular hours are 10 to 4 Monday-Friday.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed on Monday, February 21, 2022, in observance of Presidents' Day.
We have had a few visitors from out of town to come be the museum. Bob McGee brought Randy Burchfield of Tupelo by the museum. Warren Wiltshire of Jackson, Mississippi also visited. Whitney Horton and her children Harper and Harrison of Pontotoc visited. Whitney is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. B.T. Sims and the daughter of Susan. Harper and Harrison were absolutely fascinated by the post office. They also met the mail truck and helped Ms. Mary Ann get the mail loaded. Thank you, Corinna, for showing them about the post office.
On Friday, Bob and Claire McGee and I met with Dr. Stuart Rockoff, executive director of the Mississippi Humanities Council. Dr. Rockoff toured the museum and was very helpful with ideas of how the Council could help the society and museum, especially with programs. We appreciate his interest in our area and promoting our history and heritage.
Walter Chittom donated items belonging to his father-in-law, Mr. William Ross Pannell, including a Pontotoc Warriors gym bag and a collection of matchbooks advertising local businesses, etc. which included Bank of Pontotoc, Boyd Motor and Implement Company, Wagon Wheel Restaurant, Pontotoc Sporting Goods, Thomas L. Caldwell Chancery Clerk, and elect L.A. McAnally, Sheriff.
Also, Eunice Roye brought paperwork belonging to William Jesse Matthews including his Order of Induction into Military Service of the United States of Pontotoc, Miss. dated November 13, 1918, Camp Shelby, a check from the WAR quartermaster, and a card for WAR stamps purchased. Mr. Jesse was the uncle of Charlie Roye, husband of Eunice, and also my great-uncle. Uncle Jesse and his wife Mary Lou, lived in the Pleasant Grove and Woodland area of the county and was a skilled blacksmith. As a child, I can remember hearing him finger pick the guitar.
Bill and Sara Bramlett also donated a military can opener (1960s G G Green, Warren, Pennsylvania) and a New Testament (1918) belonging to Otho Harris, Camp Pike, Arkansas. He sailed to France on October 31, 1918.
We appreciate all the items donated to the museum. Thank all of you very much.
Sympathy is expressed to the family of Col. James "Jim" Donald Mogridge who passed away on February 2. Mr. Mogridge and his wife, Judy, lived at Thaxton after retiring from the FBI and JAG units of the federal government. Many of you will remember, Jim as the first director of the Town Square Post Office and Museum. He was instrumental in negotiations with the US Postal Service to maintain a postal unit in downtown Pontotoc. He and Judy later lived in Oxford where he had a construction business. Prayers for his family.
BIG Birthdays Wishes next week for Rev. Bessie Givhan and my mama Sarah Jo Stegall as they both will be Ninety. Each of these ladies is cherished by their families, churches, and community. Have a blessed day.