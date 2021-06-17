Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Jade Sides of Toccopola; Kim Lilly of Pontotoc; Raye Anne Merritt of Pontotoc; Christi Moore of Pontotoc; Shelley Boan of Una, Mississippi; Don Stutsy and his grandson Cade Stutsy of Pontotoc; and Tim Matlock of Calimesa, California.
Rick Hardin donated an antique yard stick from the R.L. Ray Dry Goods Co. Pontotoc – New Albany. R. L. Ray was located on Main Street many years and citizens will remember shopping at this long-time business. The R.L. Ray family operated the business for over 80 years.
Kim H.Lilly is currently part of the Principal Corps at the University of Mississippi, “a comprehensive training program designed to transform classroom teachers into K-12 leaders who are equipped to guide children, teachers and schools to success.” This program focuses on designing a unique curriculum that sets a national standard for principal preparation. Sara Bramlett and I enjoyed discussing topics that affect our local schools as part of her interviewing process for the program. We wish Kim much success with her career.
Father’s Day wishes are sent to all fathers for Sunday, June 21. Fathers have a most important role in the lives of their children. I know I miss my dad Fred Stegall, husband Johnny Coleman and son Jonathan who all were so very important to Jarrod and me. If you still have your father, please don’t let this day, or any day, go by without expressing your love and appreciation for him.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Mr. Gene Collums, who worked in the Town Square Post Office for many years. He was retired from the United States Navy. After his service, he and his wife LaJuan moved back to Pontotoc County. Gene was a noted historian and genealogist and was devoted to his family, church and community. We have a copy of his notebook Some History of Toccopola in the research room. He was always helpful to our patrons that visited the post office and museum, and everyone enjoyed his wisdom and special kind of wit.
Everyone have a wonderful Father’s Day Weekend.