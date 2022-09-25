Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Sherry Thompson and Karen Gilliam of Pontotoc; Chanz Tidwell, Madison Blackwell, and Grace Gilbert of Nashville, Tenn.; several visitors from Philadelphia, Penn (sorry could not read names); and Rachel Ethridge of Tupelo who works with NMMC Senior Intensive Outpatient Program.
Sherry Thompson of Pontotoc donated a copy of a 1907 University of Mississippi calendar with pictures of campus buildings and other places and people of interest and a wooden plaque of "Landing of the Pilgrims at Plymouth 11th Dec. 1820.
Ms. Jean Lewis donated a book, Founded Upon A Rock, a History of Pontotoc County Baptist Association (1989) compiled by and edited by Callie B. Young and Pontotoc County Baptist Associational History Committee (Ouida Hamilton, Tommy Inmon, Elva McCleskey, Floyd McCullough, Cooper Thompson, and Wade Allen, Director of Missions and artwork of cover by Jean Clements.
Connie Albright donated items including a bedpan (for the doctor's office), an antique radio, a brown satchel/doctor's bag, an antique cheese slicer, and two camera circa 1940-1950s.
We appreciate these donations which enhance our museum exhibits and research area.
We now have copies of Tom Hooker's new novel, Year of the White Dog, in our museum gift shop. The book is about the events of the epic battle between the Chickasaw village of Chicaca and Hernando de Soto (1541) with the character of a young Chickasaw maiden Swift Doe and the Chickasaw's legendary "Ofi Tobi," the White Dog playing a major role in the events. The price of the book is $16. Tommy is a native of the Thaxton Community and now lives in North Carolina.
Thanks to Matt Rayburn and his daughter, Loralei, for reading about "Constitution Week" and learning more about this most important document of the United States of America. The exhibit is sponsored by the Pontotoc Hills Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and is displayed in the lobby of the post office. Constitution Week is celebrated September 17-23 each year. The exhibit will be up until the end of September. Matt teaches at North Pontotoc and has taught history and technology.
The Page Turners Book Club met at the Town Square Post Office and Museum on Tuesday, September 13 for their monthly meeting. Members of the club include Joy Deason, Dot Courson, Betty Crane, Desha Cruse, Tracy Kramer, Claire McGee, and Jane Winston. This month, the club reviewed ten short stories of Eudora Welty including "Why I Live at the P.O." Other stories included "A Worn Path," "Death of a Traveling Salesman," "The Wide Net," and "Old Mr. Marblehead". Miss Welty captures the essence of southern life and the various relationships of family members, as pointed out by the group. A delicious meal was served as well, including homemade ice cream, cake, and various finger foods. Betty had decorated the gift shop with flowers and various items from the story as well. I thoroughly enjoyed this special group of ladies.
Have a safe and blessed week.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.