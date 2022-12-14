Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Cherie Stafford Matthews of Oxford; Helen Mackey and daughter Brittney of Fulton; Jonata Rocha of Pontotoc; Mike Dillard of Tupelo; Robert and Belinda Gates of New Albany; Mary E. McDonald of Texas; Neyda Martinez of Pontotoc; and Patty Reedy and Connie R. Clayton of Vardaman.
The Pontotoc County Master Gardeners of Pontotoc enjoyed a brunch meeting at the Town Square Post Office and Museum on Monday morning, December 12. Those attending included Betty Crane, Lynn Russell Langley of Thaxton, Cathy Smith of Pontotoc, Pat Townsend of Ecru, Billie Mize, Julia McDowell of Pontotoc, Barbara Jones of Pontotoc, and Phyllis High of Pontotoc. They toured the museum following their meeting.
Patty Reedy of Vardaman donated two antique BORAXO soap dispensers from the Calhoun City Post Office. The dispensers date back to the mid 1900s and are metal with instructions to "Wet hands before using." Thanks, Patty, for your donation.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will have Christmas Open House on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 12 noon to 2:00 P.M. Please come by and get some hot apple cider and Christmas Cookies. If you like to sing Christmas carols, please come by about 1:00 and join us.
Tom Hooker will be here on December 21, 2022, to sign copies of his book, Year of the White Dog. Tommy grew up in the Thaxton Community graduating from Thaxton High School in 1969. His book is fiction with deep roots in local history. The year is 1540, when Hernando De Soto came into the area and wintered in the Chickasaw Homeland near Chicasa. The story is about a young Chickasaw maiden, Swift Doe, and the events that unfold during the winter of 1540 and into the spring of 1541. The White Dog (Ofi Tohbi) is a big part of Chickasaw legends and oral history. This would make a great Christmas gift for those who enjoy history and a good book.
Everyone have a great week!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will
bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and
continuing through Wednesday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&