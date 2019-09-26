Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Angie Garrett of 7South Coffee House in Pontotoc; Shanna Hester of Pontotoc; Zachery Hare of Pontotoc; Tim Ward of Olive Branch; Grace Tsing of Pontotoc; Bill Sisco and grandson William of Pontotoc; Nancy White of Pontotoc; and Mayor Bob Peeples of Pontotoc.
Hamilton Academy of Pontotoc and Porter’s Christian Academy of Woodland, Mississippi toured the museum last week as part of their curriculum. The group included ten students and teachers Teri Hamilton, Sahara Holcomb, Sandra Porter, and Lucy Thacker. The students were very knowledgeable and asked interesting questions.
As previously reported, Tracy Kramer donated several family heirlooms to the museum. In addition to the Civil Air Patrol uniform and baby carriage (1909), Tracy donated a flexible Flyer snow sled, a youth chair, and. Steamer trunk all over one hundred years old and from her father’s family, Donald Leroy Shane of Yorklyn, Delaware.
Also donated was a Victorian Bisque Doll, approximately fifty years old and from the collection of her mother, Anna Schoonmaker Shane Bader of Wilmington, Delaware. She is the sister of Mary Jane Waldrop of Pontotoc.
A flour scoop (1900), antique carving knife, and two ceramic pieces were donated for display in the homemaking exhibits. A set of glass slides (early 1900s) for a “lantern” were brought back from a Eiropean Continental Tour were also donated.
Thank you,Tracy.
A display commemorating the signing of The Constitution of the United States has been on display in the lobby of the Town Square Post Office was erected by the Pontotoc Hills Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Constitution week was September 17-23.