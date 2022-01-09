New Year greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum. We hope everyone had a great Christmas and holiday season and are praying for a prosperous New Year.
Recent visitors include Michael and Lynn Guidry of Lafayette, Louisiana; Mary Frances Stepp of Thaxton; Scott Jenkins of Tupelo; Regan Howe ( Sammie Jaggers’ great-granddaughter); Beth Mitchell, Kayla and Hunter Hamm, Dot Ball Harrett, and Jimmy and Tabbatha Breedlove all of Pontotoc; Bethany Haggard, Riggs and Reid of Thaxton; and Jane Jones Zaccagnino of Arlington, Tennessee Jane is the daughter of Ralph Jones, who has written numerous stories about growing up in Pontotoc.
The Pontotoc County is looking forward to 2022 as a year of growth and the ongoing work preserving Pontotoc’s unique history and heritage.
At this time, I’m not sure of the status of the January Historical Society meeting.
On a personal note, Jarrod and I enjoyed a New Year’s trip to visit my brother, Cecil and Michelle Stegall and family in Mandeville, Louisiana. We enjoyed sightseeing and delicious New Orleans cuisine. We also attended the 2022 Sugar Bowl game between Ole Miss and Baylor. Driving home we encountered a snow storm in Jackson and several others up I-55 and from Oxford to Thaxton. We were so thankful to make it home safely.
Everyone have a blessed and safe week getting back to school and work.