Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Hunter Fooshee of the Chancery Clerk Office; Carl and Beth Brannan of Jackson, Miss.; Jeff McMillen of Sherman; Don and Dee Yates of Blue Mountain; and Chris Milan of Fulton.
As most of you know, we are in the process of renovating the Art Room. Also, as we had to incorporate some of the items in other exhibits such as the school composites, we have been rearranging in some other areas as well.
We have been working in the Dress Shop, etc. Several years ago Ensley Howell donated beauty shop items such as the Sanders electrical “perm” machine, that were used in her mother’s beauty shop in West Point. To fully get the effect, Dora Day crafted a life size lady to use with the perm machine. We named her “Rose,” one of the Golden Girls. Thanks to Dora and Lynda Tinsley for creating such an interesting exhibit.
Historical Note: From These Hills - Mrs. W.M. (Reta F.) Baldwin was the first person in Pontotoc to own and operate a beauty shop,which was located over Furr Drug Store, in the early twenties. In the late twenties, the the electric permanent wave machines were developed. Beauticians began giving Croquenole waves by using these machines with its mass of wires and curlers. In the thirties, these waves became the rage. It was also during this time that the male population became customers of beauty shops.
Congratulations to all the graduates. Best wishes on your new endeavors.
Also, everyone have a great Memorial Day holiday. Remember all the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country. Also, pray for our nation as we are in uncertain times, and especially prayers for those serving in the military today.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.