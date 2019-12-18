Christmas greetings to everyone.
Recent visitors include Virginia Blackwelder of Pontotoc; Cheryl Bramlet of Blue Springs; Clarence Reynolds of Pontotoc; Craig Jones, pastor of Maple Drive Presbyterian Church in Pontotoc; Kasey Kidd, John Mac and James Isaac of Pontotoc; Jack Elliott of West Point; and Susan McNutt and grandson Lane Pennington of Pontotoc.
The Town Square Museum held Christmas Open House on Thursday, December 12. Several carolers came by to sing including Bruce Weatherly, Sammie Jaggers, Katie Jackson, Lynda Tinsley, Sara Bramlett, Joyce Forman, Kasey Kidd, John Mac, James Isaac, David and Linda Ray, Claude and Ann Jones, and Martha Coleman. We were accompanied by Claude on the guitar. Visitors enjoyed the hot apple cider and sweets. Thanks to all who came by to visit.
The Town Square Postal Unit celebrated Christmas on December 12 with a meal at Seafood Junction. Attending were Sandy Ball, Kenneth Hatcher and Glenda, Danny Bailey and Sharon, Mae Trelor, Bobbie White, Liz Garner, Corinna Malden and Jordan, Joyce Forman, and Jo Ann Knight. Everyone enjoyed the meal and fellowship.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society deeply appreciates the hard work and dedication of the postal unit.
Everyone have a very Merry Christmas!