Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Mary Horn of Thaxton; Agnes Montgomery of Water Valley; Mary White of Pontotoc; Sherry McCraw; Rose Luther and Janie Luther of Pontotoc; Sally Pannell of Ecru; Julia R. McDowell (Pontotoc County Master Gardeners); Brann and Carrol Ann Thomas of Galena, Missouri; Tom Clarkson of Oxford; Roy Gordon; Kenneth Keith of Pontotoc; Rick Hardin of Pontotoc; Kevin Wallace of Pontotoc; Leigh Warren of Pontotoc; Donna Anderson of Pontotoc; Jeannine Franks of Mantachie and Himanshu Vyas of Mantachie and MSU; and Brenda McCharen of Thaxton.
Mrs. Ollie Bramlett Merritt of Ames, Iowa sent a donation to the Town Square Museum/Pontotoc County Historical Society. She and her late husband, Richard, visited the museum and were always so complimentary. They were usually accompanied by their grandson, Cameron Merritt. Cameron is now serving in the United States Marines and stationed out of Yuma, Arizona (currently deployed). Keep him and all our servicemen and women in your prayers. A quote from Ollie for Father's Day: "A dad holds his son's hand for a short while, but holds his heart forever." Thanks, Ollie.
Rick Hardin donated items including a 1977 Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department calendar, with Sheriff Jim Hubbard, County Attorney James. L. Roberts, Jr. and other staff; a Pontotoc Progress article on the Natchez Trace dated December 22, 1977; Battle of the Bands poster July 30-Aug. 1, 1971; and a 1970s music poster for New Albany Dance. Rick has played with several bands beginning in the late 1960s and early 70s Many of you will remember this group which included Donny and Ina Roye, Cecil and Brenda Stegall, Al Prater, Paul Dillard, Rick and Ann Andrews from Houlka. Thanks, Rick.
Leigh Warren of Pontotoc donated a pair of old animal (dog) clippers, a Stanley Clip Master Model #21, and attachments. These were donated in memory of her husband Danny Clay Warren who grew up in Thaxton. He enjoyed working with mules and horses on their farm.
Everyone have a blessed week.