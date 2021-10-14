Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Cary Murry; Kenneth Keith of Pontotoc; Linda Fitzpatrick of Algoma; Robert Riggle of Pontotoc; Roberta Smith of Pontotoc; Steve and Claudia Reingold of Round Rock, Texas; Judge Glen H. Davidson of Tupelo; and Marketta Turner of Pontotoc.
I read with interest the "Letter to the Editor" in last week's paper from Jay Allen, Ph.D. who is with Itawamba Community College. Newspaper in the Classroom provides a very important resource for our area schools that can be used across the curriculum in all subject areas. I always enjoyed The Pontotoc Progress when it was implemented. As a treat, the newspapers were sent home with all the students. This provided many families newspapers they might not otherwise have to read.
I am a graduate of Itawamba Junior College Class of 1971. IJC gave so many students (like this little country girl) an affordable opportunity to continue their education and to advance to the next level. Thank you IJC. Also, IJC is where I met Johnny Coleman, who would become my spouse in 1973!
So many of our area readers may not know that State Legislator Senator Charles Edward Franklin, Sr. from Pontotoc is the one who is responsible for the bill that established the present State System of Public Junior Colleges in Mississippi. A marker at his gravesite in the Pontotoc City Cemetery reads as such: "Historical Marker Senate Bill 302 Establishing Agricultural High Schools in Mississippi was introduced by Senator Charles Edward Franklin, Sr. of Pontotoc County, Mississippi February 20, 1908. An upward extension of the Agricultural High School Program resulted in the establishing of the present State System of Public Junior Colleges in Mississippi. Monument erected in 1967 by the Mississippi Junior College Association." Foot marker reads "C.E. Franklin 1867-1917."
As reported in last week's paper, The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a program honoring Pontotoc native Jimmy Weatherly at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Pontotoc Community House. located on North Main Street, Pontotoc, Mississippi. Jeff Roberson, Jimmy's cousin and co-author of the book Midnight Train, will be the featured speaker, along with other contributors, visuals and audio clips. Subjects will include his early growing up years in Pontotoc, Ole Miss football, music and songwriting career. Society Vice-President Bob McGee is in charge of the program. Please make plans to attend this tribute to Jimmy. For more information call Bob, a historical society member, or the museum at 662-488-0388.
Everyone have a blessed week.