Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Steven Stewart and Fegan Carroll both of Pontotoc High School; Matt Tutor of Ecru; Mike Hester of Tupelo; and Wil Walls.
The October 11, 2019, quarterly meeting of the Pontotoc County Historical Society has been moved to November 14, 2019. A very special program is being planned by the program director, Bob McGee. The program will be a tribute to our World War II Veterans and the history of that historic era. More information on the program will be published in the coming weeks. Please let others know of the schedule change.
Thanks to all who visit the museum. We appreciate the out-of-town visitors as well as the local patrons who visit and keep up with events and programs by the society. We especially appreciate the ladies who volunteer in the Town Square Gift Shop. Volunteers include Sammie Jaggers, Marilyn Butts, Cynthia Easley, Jean Peeples, Katie Jackson, Shirley Lowery, Deweese Tutor and Sara Bramlett. Thank you ladies for brightening our day! If you are interested in volunteering from 2 to 4, please call the museum at 662-488-0388.
School, church or club tours are welcome. If you would like to schedule a tour, please call the museum. Regular museum hours are Monday through Friday from 10 to 4, but special tours can be scheduled as well.