Greetings from the Town Square Museum
Museum news
Recent visitors include Peg and Chris Wingardh of Florida; Timothy Grose of Pontotoc; Bonni Justus and Christopher Burleson of Heber Springs, Arkansas; Nathan Dennis of Oxford; Jackie Clifton and Michelle Hewlett of Austin, Texas; Emily Angell of Talequan, Oklahoma; Randy Humphrey of Ada, Oklahoma; Mitch Caver of Baldwyn; Debbie and Brad Bullock of Sherman; and Thomas Littlejohn and grandsons Wyatt and Thomas of Thaxton.
A large group attended the Pontotoc County Historical Society meeting and program on Thursday, July 11 at the Pontotoc County Library. Members and guests were welcomed by President David Ray. Historical society Chaplain Rev. David High gave the Invocation.
Vice-President Bob McGee introduced the program with the question - “Do you believe?” He then introduced L Sydney Fisher noted Amazon Best-Selling Author. She then presented the program, “Legacy of a Clairvoyant,” in which she gave the audience a look into the life and gift of Mr Seymore Prater, known as the Mississippi Mystic. Known as a seer, Mr. Prater helped find lost items and solve mysteries when asked. His abilities were well known as people traveled long distances for his advice.
Sydney also gave interesting accounts of hauntings in Pontotoc including the Chickasaw white wolf, Lochinvar, Pontotoc County Courthouse, and the Pontotoc Hospital. She explained the difference in intelligent hauntings (in which you have some communication) and residual hauntings (in which there is an energy that remains).
Some signs to be aware of include a feeling of being watched, things changed or out of place, shadows out of the corner of your eye, smells or a feeling of grief or sadness.
Sydney then introduced Lisa Kyle, who showed some of the equipment such as a spirit box or white noise box, electromagnet defector, thermometer, and flashlight.
We appreciate such an interesting program.
We send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Mrs. Kathryn Peeples. Mrs. Kathryn was a faithful member of the historical society and volunteer in the museum and gift shop.