Spring greetings to everyone from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Linda Gregory Jones of Pontotoc; Connie and Scottie Albrite of Pontotoc with friends Mike and Linda Sims of Nokesville, Virginia; Michael Tackett of Greenville, Miss.; Claude Jones of Pontotoc; Dorothy Cox; Mary Crane; Bobby Bigham of Pontotoc; and John Boswell of San Antonio, Texas.
John Boswell had sent information on his family history and genealogy dating back to Joseph Boswell (born 1786 in North Carolina) and Lucy Ann Griffin (born 1790 in Virginia). Their son, James William Boswell (born in 1810 North Carolina) and married Elizabeth Graddy (born 1817 in Georgia). Elder James Boswell was pastor to several small Baptist Churches in North Mississippi.
Most of the information contained in the booklet is concerning Joseph Leader Boswell (born Nov. 20, 1836, in DeKalb County, Georgia). He married Mary Martha Middleton (born in 1839 in Pontotoc County, Miss.) Joseph L. Boswell served during the Civil War, enlisting at Popular Springs, Mississippi and serving in Vicksburg, Franklin, Nashville, and Ft. Donelson. He also was held twice as a prisoner of war at Camp Douglas, Illinois.
Mr. Boswell is seeking any information on the Boswell and Middleton families. From his records, most of the local history occurred in Northern Pontotoc County before Union County was formed. Some of his family is buried in the Liberty Cemetery in Union County. After the war, the family moved to Texas. John said that he was enjoying his trip visiting the local military parks and historical places. He was very complimentary of the museum.
Thank you to the Pontotoc Rotary Club for the generous donation to the museum. It is most appreciated!
A very Happy Birthday is sent to Judge Fred Wicker for April 7. He will celebrate his 98th Birthday. Congratulations!
Everyone have a blessed week and be thankful for the many blessings we have in these United States. Prayers especially for the people of Ukraine, others suffering around the world, and our country also.