Recent visitors include Katherine Hill of Pontotoc; Edward Petty, Larissa and Amiyah of Pontotoc; Katheryn Towery and Lou Streight of Saltillo; Christy Roye of Pontotoc;
Paula Gillen of Pontotoc; Melody Brown and Rick Hollis of Rome, Georgia who were with Judge Toby Winston of Pontotoc; Debra Diaz of New Albany; Maurie Cother of Pontotoc; and Riley Edmonds of Pontotoc.
William Bramlett donated a copy of the St. Petersburg Times (Florida) dated Friday, August 8, 1974 with the bold headlines “NIXON RESIGNS” Cites lack of support in Congress; Ford will take oath at noon today.
Paula Warren Gillen of the Toxish Community donated a pair of galoshes for high heels worn by her mother, Annie Lee Warren, during the 1940s and 50s. Many of you will remember her mother as she drove the Dixie Reginal Library Bookmobile.
We have books on display written by Debra Diaz, who is a Christian based author who lives in the Ingomar Community . Her books include Woman of Sin trilogy, as well as other historical and romantic suspense genres. For more information come by the museum or visit her website.
Christmas Open House at the Town Square Post Office and Museum will be from 1 to 3 on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the lobby please visit us and enjoy some hot cider and Christmas cookies
Thanks to Corrina and post office staff for decorating for Christmas.