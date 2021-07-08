Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Hunter O. Fooshee of Pontotoc; Martha Ann Sheffield of Pontotoc; Brenda Foster of Pontotoc; Rita Clark with Cathy and Katie Shonk of Charlotte, Arkansas; Tom Lilly and Morgan Bedford of Brandon, Mississippi; and Toby from Pontotoc.
I hope everyone had a great Independence Day (Fourth of July), In our lobby we have the 1976 issues of The Pontotoc Progress on display. It was interesting to read and look at the articles and photographs of the various community celebrations of our nation’s Bicentennial.
Tom Lilly donated several shark’s teeth for our fossil display. Archeologists have discovered many fossils of sea life in our area as Mississippi was once covered by a shallow sea.
Everyone have a blessed week.