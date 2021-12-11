Early Christmas greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum. The Christmas parades and activities should have everyone looking forward to the Christmas holiday. Please take time to remember the Reason we celebrate, the Birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. I know many churches are having programs. It seems with Covid closing so much last year, we are more ready for the Season this year.
Recent visitors in the museum include Brandon Onsby, Elise Richmond, Dick Caron, and Carolyn Oaks all of Pontotoc.
The Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Association has the new Christmas ornament, which is the Joy Theater. The earliest theatres, or movie houses as they were called, opened in the early twenties. Silent movies with a piano player, then later talkies appeared in the thirties. Every Saturday was "Nickel Day" for children and adult tickets were 15 and 25 cents. There was a movie house on Main Street and West Marion Street at various times.
Mr. and Mrs. Grady Cook built a large theatre on the corner of Marion and Liberty Street during the 1930s and operated the new Joy Theatre for several years. Movie night was six nights a week. An early Pontotoc Progress issue carried a half page advertisement with a different movie for every night. Some of the movies that week were: " No More Ladies" with Joan Crawford and Robert Montgomery; "Neath Arizona Skies" starring John Wayne; "Our Little Girl" with Shirley Temple; and "Billy the Kid" starring Wallace Beery and "Terry Toon" and "Charlie Chase Comedies."
During the time the Cooks operated the theatre, Mrs. Cook always ran the Saturday afternoon show and let all the children in for a dime and remain the whole afternoon. With the arrival of television, and bigger towns getting the best pictures first, the movie business began to decline. In the mid 1960s, Charles Austin assumed the management and bought the movie house from the Cook family. Mr. Austin had worked in the old theatre on Main Street when he was schoolboy and had been associated with the business on a part-time basis until he took ownership and management of the Joy Theatre. In 1976, he sold the business to Virgil Easterling who owned the Pontotoc Drive-In Movie. After that Danny Walls owned it.
The first movie that I remember seeing at the Joy Theatre was "Old Yeller" when I was about five. (I think I cried for a week.) I can remember the red and black colors, the smoking area located between the lobby and auditorium, the smell of popcorn, and the balcony up above. There was also a Shannon's clock at the front. The theatre was also used for live shows. I remember going to hear the Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs band sometime in the early 1960s. Also, many local bands performed at the Joy on occasion. During the Pontotoc County 4-H Rally day, a movie was shown for all 4-H boys and girls at the theatre. We also probably watched all the Elvis Presley moves as well.
The Joy Theatre ornament are on sale at the Chamber/Main Street Office for $15. They also have previous ornaments as well.
Everyone have a blessed week. Get Well wishes are sent to David Ray.
Happy Birthday Wishes to grandson Jarrod Coleman on December 6