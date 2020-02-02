Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Larry Walls of Pontotoc; Daniel Stamp of Minden, Louisiana; Ann Wilder of Pontotoc; Luiza Lima Street of Pontotoc and Brazil and Allan Alves, Guilherme Silva de Lima, Patricia Alves Silva de Lima , and Claudio Roberta de Lima all of Brazil; Rick Huffman of Pontotoc; Edith Dooley of Oxford; Martha Gullett of Pontotoc; and Elise Richmond. We appreciate our visitors and are always delighted when we have foreign visitors.
Martha Gullett donated items to the museum including a large class picture of Ecru High School Class of 1951 and also a yearbook, Ecru Echoes 1951.
Jerri Nix Montgomery donated items for the Country Store and the Doctors' Office including liquid medicines, St. Joseph aspirin, cold tablets, anti-histamine tablets. cough syrup, camphor spirit oil, carbolated petrolatum salve, quinine sulfate, sweet oil, Ramon's red oil, castor oil, athlexol, Penetro nose drops, etc. as well as household items including Kuttyhunk Blue (bleach). For many years, the Nix Grocery Store was the store in the Buchanan Community where you could get just about everything you needed. There are very few of these community stores left in the county, but a one time each community had one.
Argie Warren donated various newspapers and pamphlets from the 1970s.
Mrs. Edith Dooley donated a copy of The Pontotoc Progress Obituaries from January 2019 thru December 2019 which she compiled for use in our research/repository. She has done this for several years now and is an asset for people doing research.
We have raffle tickets for the beautiful quilt which was featured in last weeks' paper. Tickets are $5 and and may be purchased in the Town Square Gift Shop. Proceeds go to the Pontotoc County Republican Women's Club. The quilt was made by Dora Day, club member.
Everyone have a blessed day.