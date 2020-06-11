Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
The Town Square Museum will reopen on Monday, June 15, 2020, with the same business hours of 10 A.M to 4 P.M. Monday through Friday. Saturday by appointment only.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society wants to have a safe environment, so we will have a few guidelines recommended by the Mississippi Govenor’s Office and State Health Department.
Visitors will need to wear a face mask and maintain a social distance of six feet. Groups of no more than 10 visitors may tour at a time.
We may ask if you have been sick recently or have had a temperature. We will furnish hand sanitizer. The gift shop will not need any more than three visitors at a time due to the limited space. Museum staff will also wear face mask and practice safe distancing.
These guidelines will be in effect until further notice.
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
Everyone have a blessed week.