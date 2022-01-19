Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society received a copy of the Claunch family history from Mr. Jim L. Claunch of Leavenworth, Kansas. He and his daughter, Lora Claunch, compiled the family history and stories, entitiled " As Far Back as it Goes The Claunch's of Virginia." The history begins with Jeremiah Claunch (born 1758 in Virginia. Various lines of the family migrated to Kentucky, with many of them continuing on to Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas. This history will be available in the research/repository of the museum.
We want to thank the Pontotoc County Master Gardeners for their care and upkeep of our grounds at the Town Square Post Office and Museum. This area is so inviting for our patrons and visitors who visit, with many complimenting on the various shrubs, plants and flowers. Not only do they take care of the plants, but strive to use as many of our native plants as possible. Members working included Julia McDowell, Cathy Smith, Phyllis High, Pat Townsend, and Barbara Jones. Thank you, ladies!
As many of you know, who have been in the post office and museum, we are still without heat. We hope to have the problem resolved in the next week or so. Also, we have had a water issue in the main exhibit room of the museum, with water coming through the ceiling, due to the excessive rain we had several weeks ago. Thankfully no exhibits were damaged. With these two problems, we thought it would be in the best interest of our patrons to close the museum until these problems can be resolved.
The Town Square Post Office will remain open with normal business hours, using portable heaters and wearing extra clothing. We appreciate their dedication in taking care of business of the US, Postal Service.