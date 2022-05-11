Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Rev. William Givhan of Pontotoc; Brenda Owen of Marietta, South Carolina and Wanda Rutlege of Pontotoc; Alex Walmar Cain, Sanya Walmar of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kendra Preston of Michigan, and Kathy Brooks of Rockford, Michigan who were visiting their mother and grandmother Carolyn of Pontotoc; Rhonda Keith; Jessie James of Smithville, Miss.; Jill Tedford Tourian of Weatherford, Okolahoma and her sister Dixie Tedford Purdon of Oxford; Linda Turner of Pontotoc; Rossie Robinson, Chasity Franks, Darla Robinson, Kasey, John Mac Kidd and James Isaac Kidd all of Pontotoc.
Dora Day of Pontotoc donated a beige "pill box" hat, photographs taken in the Pontotoc City Cemetery, a linen children's book "Fun in the Country" (1913) with beautiful illustrations, and two magazines on crocheting "Gifts to Crochet" and "Mile A Minute Dishcloths."
Rick Hardin of Pontotoc donated various paper items including an Elvis Birthplace Brochure, Bodock fan from 2000, two Pontotoc Progress newspapers 1954 and 1959, a graduation invitation from Algoma High School, a "Manuel of Prayer" February 1956, statement papers from Williams Drug Store, MSU graduation invitation 1958, counter checks for Bank of Pontotoc and Jackson State National Bank, Farmers Cotton Book from Polk and Rickman Gin Pontotoc, a "Standard Hospital Asylum and Institution Directory" from 1927, "Dental Nursing", "Pontotoc County Fair and Livestock Show" 1958, and a "Pontotoc Educational Advance" dated 1929.
Thank you for the donations to the museum.
A large crowd gathered for the Pontotoc County Historical Society program presented on May 3, 2022 at the Pontotoc Community House. The program was presented by Pontotoc County native Reuben Pitts. PCHS President Bob McGee welcomed everyone to the meeting and program. The Pontotoc County Art Guild presented the society with a monetary donation to be used on the MacMacken House Restoration. Bob also presented outgoing president David Ray (2018-2021) with a plaque honoring his dedication, leadership, and work for the historical society, museum and MacMacken project, emphasizing his leadership during Covid.
Rueben Pitts is a graduate of Pontotoc High School (1964) and Mississippi State University (1968). After graduation he worked with the United States Department of the Navy as an engineer in Air and Missile Defense. Most of his work was highly classified and included MAGIS, Aegis - Shield of Zeus, ACI 30 and Ground Based Interceptors. In conclusion while answering various questions, he emphasized that the United States is still the leader of the world militarily, but needs to safely guard our technology and weaponry from hostile countries around the world.
In attendance was his sister Teresa PItts Hooker and other family members. Reuben currently lives at Thaxton near Teresa. He and his late wife Janice, have two sons. The historical society greatly appreciates Reuben for his dedication and service to our country.
Everyone have a blessed day.