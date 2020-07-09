Greetings from the Towm Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Cheryl and Glenn Huey of Saltillo; Karen Richey of Houlka; and John Collom of Plano, Texas.
One of the early summer events was who would get the first cotton bloom to the Pontotoc Progress Office. At this time cotton was still a major crop in the county. The is was published in the July, 4, 1974 newspaper: “Heralding the start of the growing season is first cotton bloom which was brought in to the Pontotoc Progress office early Monday morning by Clark Dowdy from his three acre farm at Ecru. Running a close second bringing two blooms in Tuesday morning was Clyde Wayne Stokes on the A. D. Stokes farm at Ecru.”
Due to the ongoing precautions concerning COVID-19, the Pontotoc County Historical Society has cancelled our July quarterly meeting. As soon as possible, we will schedule a meeting. Our next quarterly meeting is in October. We will assess the situation and let the membership know.
Please stay safe. We pray for a solution for the virus. We also pray for our great nation and all the leaders at all levels of government to make wise decisions for our country, state, county, and city.