Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
As noted last week, we were closed for renovations and repairs to the ceiling in the Town Square Post Office and the Berryhill Room, which is our large exhibit room on the main floor. Many thanks to the crew who worked on this project. The crew consisted of Kelly Guthrie, Austin Drewery, and Cory Tutor.
Many thanks to my sister, Brenda McCharen, who helped clean and put the exhibits back up.
We now have copies of the book, Mud Creek by Kelly Ferguson. The book published by Fair Park Publishing copyright 2020, is considered historical fiction and has had great bookro reviews.
Pontotoc is blessed with so many citizens who have contributed to the preservation of our local history. Newspapers are a unique way of recording day to day or week to week events that affect the lives of people in an area. One of these families was the Cook family, who established The Pontotoc Progress in February of 1929.
The Pontotoc Progress, founded by Grady Cook, and later operated by Bob Cook has long been an asset to the community. Bob’s son Russell and wife Libba also worked at the weekly paper. Last week Mrs. Libba was joined by former employees Bro. Sam Yarbourgh and Bonnie Lyons at the museum to talk about their days at the paper. We met in the newspaper exhibit in the museum. Regina Butler and Galen Holly joined us as well.
Surrounded by the many artifacts related to the paper, it was easy to see how much they enjoyed their work. Bro. Yarborough demonstrated the printing process using many of the tools.
Mrs. Libba also donated a copy of an article and photographs observing “1984 National Newspaper Week.”
The last paper published by the Cook family was December 26, 1985. In Mr. Cook’s “Occasional Comments” he stated, “The Progress is so much a part of our life...We are proud of the contribution The Pontotoc Progress and its talented staff of home folks to Pontotoc County and its development through the years,”
Everyone have a great week.