Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Kenneth Keith; L. Wilson and Kim Sheen of Pontotoc; Sharon Futch (Eight Days of Hope) of Palmview, Texas; Keith Bramlett of Pontotoc; Natalie Killough of Pontotoc; Teri Newman and granddaughter Dixielyn Welch of Pintotoc; and Phil Cates of Georgia who was researching the Plymouth School, which was located in the Zion Community.
The Plymouth Normal School was founded in 1884 by James L. Johnston. He not only built a house for his school, but a dormitory as well. The Plymouth Normal was located near the springs where the Chickasaws had held their tribal councils, near the home of Topulka. Near the end of the first year, enrollment had reached 133.
The co-educational school offered many higher level courses with class divisions of primary, prepatory, teachers, scientific, and music. The Plymouth Community was not large enough to maintain such a large school, but the founders, Professor and Mrs. Johnston, continued to operate Plymouth as a county school. The Cates family eventually bought the property. (From These Hills)
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will host Lunching With Books, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Pontotoc County Library. Guest author is Charlie Spiller who has written books about his undercover work. He also teaches at the University of Mississippi. He will review his latest book Flash Point, as well as prior books. The Music Study Club will provide entertainment prior to the meeting. Historical society members are urged to attend as we will be serving the light lunch.
The Town Square Museum will be closed Wednesday, February 12 through next week due to maintenance work in the Berryhill Room which is the large exhibit room on the main floor. We hope to complete the renovations by the end of next week. I’ll have a better idea next week The Town Square Post Office will operate as usual.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will close Monday, February 17, 2020 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Everyone have a blessed week.