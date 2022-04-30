Recent visitors include Mae Souter of the Troy/Shannon Community; Linda Barton of Pontotoc; Peggy Hall of Pontotoc; Ray Bedingfield of Big Canoe, Georgia; and John Metz of Atlanta, Georgia.
Peggy Wise Hall of the Shady Grove Community and Wise Farm donated three sun bonnets to the museum. These bonnets are beautifully made and include a heart print, a red, and a pink and white checked print. These are such reminders of our past when the women would have a bonnet to wear to the garden or for other outside work. I can remember my grandmothers wearing bonnets and an apron for protecting their house dress, carrying items, wiping noses, and a pocket for their snuff. The bonnets will be displayed in the early homemaking area. Thanks, Peggy.
William Bramlett donated a small white china dish (saucer) which came from Kuhn's 5-10-25 cent store. Kuhn's was located on Main Street, Pontotoc for many years. Thanks, William Lee.
Reminder: The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a program, "Reuben Pitts, Pontotoc's Own Rocket Scientist," on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House on North Main Street, Pontotoc.
Historical Society President Bob McGee released the following about the program: "Reuben Pitts graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1964 and made a career in the inner circles of the Department of Defense. His story is the stuff of adventure novels, and yet he came right here in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Join us as Reuben relates his experiences developing major weapon systems, countering the Soviets during the Cold War, shooting down a falling satellite, and so much more. This is a can't miss event featuring one of the most accomplished persons ever to come from Pontotoc."
Everyone is invited. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the Town Square Museum at 662-488-0388.