Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent local visitors who attended the recent Faulkner Tour included Jean Peeples, Dr. Steve Montgomery, Billy Q. Montgomery, Marlin Inmon, Michelle and Danny Benjamin, Anita Hodge Brown, Bob and Claire McGee, Galen Holley, Christy and Jennifer Mahan, Renee and Larry Smith, Aubie and Tee Pearman III, and Charles Richey all of Pontotoc; Tim Johnson of Thaxton; Nelson Fitts of Springville; Carolyn Carnes and Jo Lane Warren of Hurricane; and Dean Burchfield of New Albany.
Other visitors include Mallory Pennington of Pontotoc; Shyra Gates of Houston; Kids First Learning Center of Ecru students and teachers Barbara McKinney, Tonya Higgingbottom and Mallory Reeves; Betty Jones of Gulfport, Miss.; Courtney and Lillian Stegall of Pontotoc; Kay and Ron Pearson of Billings, Montana who were researching the Jones, and Satterfield family histories (Her grandfather James Peyton Jones was the depot agent in Pontotoc during the early 1900s); and Ryan Davis of the Troy Community.
Jo Stegall and Kent Powell donated a large framed black/white photo of the "Warships at the Norfolk Navy Yard" Norfolk, Virginia dated 1940. The photo showing several ships, vehicles and structures give an insight into our US Navy just prior to World War II.
Courtney and Lillian Stegall donated a photograph of the "Dixie Regional Library" bookmobile serving Calhoun, Pontotoc, and Chickasaw Counties. Librarians Rachel Biffle and Annie Lee Warren are pictured with the bookmobile as well. The photograph was taken probably in the 1960s. Every country kid during the summer would look forward to visiting the bookmobile to check out books for summer reading enjoyment. We would ride our bicycles to the country store in the Woodland Community and then be allowed inside to check out the rows and rows of books. Mrs. Rachel Biffle lived in the Thaxton Community and is Courtney's grandmother. Mrs. Annie Lee Warren lived in the Toxish Community. Thanks, Courtney.
Susan Winters donated copy of McGuffey's Eclectic Spelling Book Revised Edition 1879, 1896, and 1907 by the American Book Company and contains 248 lessons. The book has a brown decorative cover. Books were prized by families, as they had to be purchased. Textbooks were shared by family members as well as in the community.
We appreciate the donations made to the museum.
Everyone have a great week.
