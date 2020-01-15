Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Alva Holloway of Thaxton; Peggy Roberts Lauderdale of Pontotoc; Kris Springer and Janet Pittman; Brennen Middleton of Oxford/University of Mississippi and Stan Kuykendal of NMMC Pontotoc.
Sammie Jaggers recently donated a package of Sylvania Blue Dot Flashbulbs, a Simplicity pattern (1989), photographs, a Commendation awarded to Sergeant Roger F. Dillard for outstanding performance of duty Forty-eighth Field Artillery Battallion on June 26, 1952, and “The Anchor” United States Naval Training Center, San Diego California Company 115 from the 1960s.
Mrs. Geneva Browning donated a hat and hat box. The hat is a black straw hat with red and pink roses on it, and the box is from Mamselle Wig Salon, 320 West Main, Tupelo, Miss.
Lynda Tinsley donated several items including a framed copy of the sheet music to “Nearer, My God, to Thee” and “Lead Kindly Light” which were President William McKinley’s favorite hymns, bridal veils, a Bicentennial Afghan of the early American flag, a roll of flax, a sampler of “God Bless Our Home,” a small cotton bale, an Itawamba County Cemetery book and a framed print of “The Torn Hat” by Thomas Sully.
We appreciate these donations as they enhance our exhibits.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed Monday, January 20, 2020, in observance of Martin Luther King’s Birthday.