Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Vickie Miller of Buckhorn; Timothy Grose and Lisa Smith of Pontotoc; Jerry Bell of Pontotoc; James, Charissa, Addison, and Lillyan Pardee all of Sherman; Charlotte Whitworth and Mary Rush of Pontotoc; Susan Howe and Terry King of Pontotoc; and Rodney Bell of Pontotoc.
We now have copies of Bro. James Pardee's book, A Study in Joshua, The Complete Series, copyright 2022. Using the life of Joshua and scripture from the Old Testament and New Testament, Bro. Pardee applies it to our everyday lives. Bro. Pardee grew up in the Thaxton area. He has a BA in Anthropology from the University of Mississippi and a MBA from the University of Phoenix. He enjoys writing devotionals and sharing his belief in Jesus with everyone. He obtained his ordination in 2015 and began preaching full time in 2020. He lives in Belden with his wife and two daughters. His book is in the gift shop and sells for $20. Thanks, James. for this inspirational book. I have been knowing James for a long time, as he was a former student of mine at North Pontotoc Elementary.
Many thanks to the Pontotoc Progress for publishing the article, "Stagecoach Routes Connected Pontotoc County with Marshall County," by Don Randolph of Holly Springs. Mr. Randolph came to Pontotoc while doing his research. He is a local historian, retired educator and retired Superintendent of Education for the Marshall County Schools.
With Pontotoc being so important in the early days of our history, many routes and early roads connected Pontotoc to various parts of the state and beyond. Examples include the early Natchez Trace, Tuscumbia Road, Cotton Gin Port Road, Cherry Creek Road, Turnpike Road, Chickasaw Trail, Rocky Ford, Pontotoc-Harrisburg Road, and various others.
Many of these roads were used by the Chickasaw, the federal government for mail service and troop movement, and later the settlers coming to purchase the Chickasaw Cession Lands due to the federal land office being located in Pontotoc.
This past week, the museum staff worked on the Natchez Trace exhibit. We hung the Natchez Trace Parkway logo in the exhibit which depicts a post rider on the Trace. The word trace is a term meaning trail or path. The Natchez Trace connected Nashville and Natchez and meandered through the southeastern quarter of Pontotoc County. It was used as a mail (post) route.
FROM THESE HILLS: "A few years after the organization of the Mississippi Territory (1798) the United States declared that the trail known as the Natchez Trace would become a post route and two post offices were established along the way. The first was in Natchez and the second was in a village begun by John McIntosh - Tockshish - but as a post office it was called McIntoshville. On June 30, 1801, John McIntosh the Second was appointed to operate a post office. The Postmaster General suggested a blockhouse be built there with accommodations for the public, as well as accommodations where a mail carrier might keep spare horses. The place became a relay station, and John McIntosh was the second person in Mississippi to serve as a Federal Postmaster."
In the exhibit includes the Natchez Trace Logo, framed print of the old Natchez Trace Road, "Boatman" traveling the Trace, a bobcat, other interpretive items and narrative. Thanks, Lynda Tinsley, for your help. As many of you know, Lynda retired from the Natchez Trace Parkway Center in Tupelo, where she worked on interpretation.
Everyone have a blessed day!