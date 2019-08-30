Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Kaitlyn Clark; Mark and Linda Bond; Baleigh Sprouse of South Pontotoc; Judy Enlow of Oxford; Dot Courson of Pontotoc; John Lindsey and Jock Adams both of Randolph; Shane Stafford and family of Pontotoc; Ramona and Katelyn of Pontotoc; Beth Hendrix; Sean, Mikki, Carson and Kylea Jeffreys; Ray McCarver and Karen Garner of Ecru; Ken Ward; Shawn Carroll of Pontotoc; and Anne Doty and Emily Lloyd Denning.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society thanks the Pontotoc Master Gardners who have landscaped the front of the Town Square Post Office and Museum. They worked tirelessly in the heat to construct the raised beds for the plants, haul potting soil, and plant the beautiful flowers, shrubs, and other plants. They also repainted the Mississippi Bicentennial Bicycle and added planters on the handlebars and back. Plaques will be placed on the raised beds indicating the project as the Pontotoc Master Gardners and a plaque will also be placed at the bicycle indicating it as a part of the project of the Pontotoc Art Guild. Members working on the project included Julia Roye McDowell, Terry Lynn Donaldson, Kay Witt, Betty Crane, Sean McDowell and Beulah. Many thanks again. We have had many comments on how great it looks!
The Chickasaw Nation will host a Chickasaw Celebration in Pontotoc on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Pavilion at First Choice Gateway. The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation is working to get events organized and publicity published. Events will include Stick Ball, Archeology, Cultural Face Painting, History and Cultural Table, Performances by the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe and more. Complimentory Refreshments will be provided. Please make plans to attend this very special event as it is a great opportunity for our community, and we want to give the Chickasaw a warm Pontotoc County Welcome. For more information contact the museum or historical society member. Museum number is 662-488-0388.
Teachers please announce the Chickasaw Celebration to your classes especially the history classes.
Everyone have a blessed week.