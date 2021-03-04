Greetings from the Town Square Museum. I sure hope everyone remained safe during the recent ice/snow storm.
I want to express my thanks and gratitude to everyone during the illness and passing of Johnny. It has been difficult, but Jarrod and I remain strong in the faith and comfort we have in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Please keep us in your prayers.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society board is looking at opening the museum possibly later this month. I’ll have more information hopefully by next week.
We have had visitors from out of town which included Karen Allison of Oxford and Emerson Goodwin of Paducah, Kentucky both representing Mississippi Care, a medical clinic. Also visiting was Tabitha Breedlove of Pontotoc.
Belated happy birthday wishes are sent to my mama, Jo Stegall, who celebrated her 89th on February 24. Also birthday wishes are sent to Rev. Bessie Givhan for last week as well.