Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Rick Hardin of Pontotoc; Gerald Finley of Randolph; and Shirley Flake of Ecru.
Rick Hardin of the Woodland Community donated various news clippings of school groups Topsy, Beckham, Pontotoc and Algoma; and the McGregor family (circa 1905).
National Vietnam Veterans Day is a United States holiday observed on March 29. It recognizes veterans who served in the US military during the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam Veterans Wall and Mobile Education Center will be located in Ashland, Mississippi Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15.
Those servicemen from Pontotoc who gave the ultimate sacrifice and will be named on the Wall include Terry Lee Armstrong, Johnny Ray Holloway, Thomas Jaggers, Jr., George Barry Lockhart, James W. Robbins, Ronald Lee Sandlin, John A. Sansing, Manly Glenn Walker, Gary Ray Wigington, and Danny Keith Witt.
Members of these families are cordially invited to all the events in Ashland.
May God Bless America.