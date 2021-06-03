Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Hope everyone had a great Memorial Day holiday.
Lynda Tinsley and I have been updating some of our exhibits, especially in the blacksmith shop and the country store. After being closed and with limited hours, we wanted to get more items on the wall and rearranged for better viewing.
Also, grandson Jarrod has worked in the blacksmith shop refurbishing the leather and antique saddles on display.
We have also added more jewelry items made by Lynda for sale in the gift shop. Many of the new earrings have a Native American look.
Dora Day donated a beautiful Native American bust for the Chickasaw exhibit located in the Berryhill Room. She also donated two pairs of leather children’s shoes for the Dress Shop. Thanks, Dora for the items.
Barbara Henderson Walker of Pensacola, Florida and her brother Philip Henderson of Stockbridge, Georgia sent a memorial gift for the museum in memory of Johnny Coleman and Larry Gideon Roye. We appreciate their gift, which will be used in the Veterans’ Room as both Johnny and Larry served during the Vietnam era.
My brother-in-law Steve Coleman sent an e-mail of the article by Rick Cleveland “Down-home blues and baseball, Pontotoc’s Terry Bean could do it all,” which appeared in the May 24, 2021 issue of Mississippi Today. The article is very interesting and includes wonderful photos of Terry in his hometown. Steve played American Legion Baseball with Terry back in the 1970s. Terry is one of Pontotoc’s renowned citizens, who has traveled worldwide with his blues music.
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays beginning this week. For groups larger than five, please call ahead.
Any society member interested in keeping the gift shop from 2 to 4 one day a week usually twice a month, please call the museum.
Everyone have a blessed week.