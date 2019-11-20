Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include David Olsen of Interlochen, Michigan; Beth Fitts of Pontotoc; Wayne Carter of Pontotoc; Ann Anderson of Aberdeen; Gloria High and Jeannie Thompson of Ecru; Phillip Tanner of Madison, Miss.; Angel McGregory, Mary Young and MIchelle of Pontotoc; Ross E. Schuch of Bear Lake, Michigan; and Cecil Fitts of Pontotoc.
The program "Heroes of Pontotoc County in World War II" was presented by the Pontotoc County Historical Society on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Pontotoc Community House. As guests arrived, they were entertained by Beverly Clement McAlilly who presented music of the World War II Era on piano and vocals. The crowd was welcomed by President David Ray. President Ray recognized all veterans by having him stand. World War II veterans in attendance were Judge Fred Wicker and Tom Lucas. Gene Clement was recognized as a Korean veteran.
Using photographs projected on a large screen, Pontotoc County Historical Society Vice-President Bob McGee presented the program beginning with the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the surrender of the Japanese. In his research, Bob discovered that men and women from Pontotoc were present at just about every battle and event during the war. Bob used veterans' biographies, interviews, newspaper articles, etc. to present these heroes. Heroes included William Hipp (at Pearl Harbor), Albert Sewell, the seven children of Luke Jaggers, Frank Keith Owen, David and Eldridge Naugher, Howard Stafford, L. T. Patterson, Jesse Henry, Howard McCord, Richard Furr, Wilbur Wood, Robert Burns, Clara Stafford Ard, Maudie Floyd, Dr. John Patterson, W.S. "Buddy" McGee, Jim Hubbard, Barney Bryant, Robert Sudduth, Virgil and Victor Henry, Knox Tutor, Ulton Ray, Jimmy L. Leatherwood, Jack Ferguson, W. Pickens, Charlie Ard, Gerald Kidd, Fred Wicker, Wayne Akers, and Tom Lucas (at the Japanese surrender). Bob also spoke about Derwood Phillips who worked for the Red Cross delivering messages to families of casualties, wounded sons, and POWs.
Bob expressed his gratitude to the late Sarah Naugher and other society members who collected these biographies and The Pontotoc Progress for their help and the Chamber/Main Street Association for the audio visual equipment A table was set up with photographs and information about other veterans. Mrs. Ruth McCullough brought information on her husband Floyd and told of her mother who worked in the Pontotoc County Courthouse with Selective Service during the war.
Other veterans recognized through photographs and memorabilia were Richard Wilson, Jewel Coleman, Fred Stegall, Reggie, Rodney and Casey Hunter, Lee Thompson, Eddie Rogers, Chester Lee and James Roye, and Regina's grandfather, Hoyte Sanders. Thank you, Bob, for such an inspiring program.
We have had so many donations to the museum in the last week. I will have those listed in the next column.
Sympathy is sent to the family of Debra McCord Wilder. She, Dennis and Mrs. Ann helped with the M.B. documentary this past year. Prayers are sent to them as well as others who have lost loved ones.