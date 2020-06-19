Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Yes, we are officially open!
I know I’m repeating part of last week’s column, but thought it best to do so. The guidelines are from the Mississippi Governor’s Office and State of Mississippi Health Department.
Town Square Museum Covid-19 Guidelines: Please wear a mask while in the museum and gift shop; Please practice social distancing of six feet; No more than three in the gift shop including museum staff; No more than ten visitors in the museum at a time, please practice social distancing; and use hand sanitizer provided before entering the museum gift shop. Thank you!
These guidelines will remain until further notice from the Pontotoc County Historical Society.
Everyone have a safe week.