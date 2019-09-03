Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Judy Holcomb brought a small marble headstone to the museum that was found in the Troy Community. A dove is at the top with the name “Sidney S. Tackett Born Mar. 7, 1851 Died Jan. 16, 1901.” Death month could be Jiun. An inscription st the bottom was hard to decipher. If anyone knows the family or which cemetery it belongs, please call the museum.
Judge James L. Roberts, Jr. donated items to the museum including “The Northeast Mississippi Historical and Genealogical Society Quarterly” dated June 2011 and a copy of “Zion Baptist Church 1837 - 2012” and a copy of the program “175 Aniversary July 14 - 15, 2012.” Thank you, Jimmy, for your donation. You are such a treasured historian and Pontotoc County Citizen. We wish you and Rose the very best and pray for your recovery.
The Chickasaw Nation and Chickasaw Inkana Foundation cordially invite everyone to the Chickasaw Celebration which will be this Friday, September 6, 2019 ftrom 4 - 8 at the Pontotoc Pavilion at First Choice Gateway. Please make plans to attend as we welcome the Chickasaw home to their ancestral homeland. They will be sharing their history and cultural heritage. For more information contact the Pontotoc County Historical Society and other articles in the paper.
Everyone have a blessed week. Get well wishes are sent to Jo Ann Knight.