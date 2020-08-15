Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include David Lee, Clark Vineyard, Elisabeth A. Clayton, and Johnny Weaver all of Pontotoc.
Due to the current numbers of positive test results and Pontotoc County being a hot spot for the Coronavirus, the museum will be closed for the rest of the month of August. The historical society felt it to be in the best interest of everyone especially the post office staff, as we have a small number of employees. This will limit visitors to the post office lobby only.
Please continue to wear your mask, use hand sanitizer, and practice safe social distancing.
Everyone stay safe. We especially pray for our schools as they resume classes next week.