Recent visitors include Daisy Dixon of Pontotoc; Elijah Walls of Ardmore, Oklahoma who was interested in the Chickasaw and Monroe Mission exhibits; Anna McDonald and Tammy Hannon of Pontotoc; Annette Waite and Marion Ladner of Oxford; Dale and Patsy Owen of Pontotoc and his nephew Eddie and Carol Owen of Tyler, Texas; Cindy Bell Sanderson of Austin, Texas; Terry Mallory of Aiea, Hawaii; and Jan Morrison of Pontotoc.
The historical society received a book, Year of the White Dog, by Tom Hooker of Hendersonville, North Carolina. The book is about the epic battle between the Chickasaw village of Chicaca and Hernando de Soto's Spanish Entrada in March of 1541. This battle, as many believe, took place in what is now Pontotoc County. The historical fiction centers around a young Chickasaw maiden, Swift Doe, who has a dream or vision about a white dog. The Chickasaw shaman interprets the dream to foretell the events that will affect her people.
Tom has authored the novel Twenty-Five Angels, and coauthored with Gary Ader, The War Never Ends, as well as two non-fiction books Calvary's Child: The Life of Amanda Carol Hooker and Season Shadows: A Father's Grief. Tom is a native of Pontotoc County (parents J. C. and Bernette Hooker) and grew up in Thaxton graduating from Thaxton High School in 1969. Tom also graduated from the University of Mississippi. He and his wife Elaine Pannell Hooker have resided in North Carolina for many years.
There are many legends and stories of the White Dog in the Chickasaw culture. We are looking forward to having this book available in our gift shop as soon as possible.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 5, 2022. We are set to be open Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for tours upstairs during the Bodock Festival. The Gift Shop will also be open.
Everyone have a blessed week and restful day in which to celebrate the holiday.
