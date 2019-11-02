Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Recent visitors include Gail Morton of Thaxton; Janie Luther of Pontotoc; Linda and Bill Buchanan of Oxford; Brenda Carter Fallon of Rocky Hill, New Jersey; and Sonya Stout of Pontotoc.
It was really nice to visit with Brenda Carter Fallon last week. She is the daughter of Mr Shannon and Ladine Conlee Carter of Thaxton/Starkville. Mr. Shannon and his family donated many of the exhibit items housed in the museum.
Reminder: The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a program honoring our men and women who served our country during World War II. Pontotoc County produced many servicemen and servicewomen who served in virtually every battle and operation of the war. Please join us to hear many amazing stories about these heroes.
The program is Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 6:00 pm at the Pontotoc Community House located on North Main Street. Everyone is invited.
Also, the society would like to give veterans and family members an opportunity to display a photograph and brief information on a notecard (name, branch of service, places of service, etc.) that night of World War II veterans. Tables will be provided. Please bring your photo for display prior to the program from 5 to 5:45. A society member will be there. You will need to pick up your photo after the program.
