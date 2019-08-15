Recent visitors include James and Diane Hill, Cynthia Easley, and Shyloh Biffle all of Pontotoc; Dustin Hill of New Albany; Janet Bland of Pontotoc; Bryan Maddox of Bruce; Bill Mauldin of Highlands, North Carolina; Kristina Stancil of Tremont; Shirley Brown of Toccopola; and Becky Franks of Mantachie.
Tracy Shane Kramer donated items for the Veterans' Room that had belonged to her father, Donald Leroy Shane, Sr. (1922-1971). Mr. Shane served as Captain in the Civil Air Patrol (pilot) and was also a Navy Pilot in World War II. He did not go overseas because he was one of the first of the Blue Angels doing air shows in the United States to raise money for War Bonds. Tracy donated his Civil Air Patrol uniform with medals, service bars, wings and name plate. Mr. Shane is also the brother-in-law of Mary Jane and Lake (Wadelo) Waldrop. We appreciate this donation from Tracy and the service of Mr. Shane.
Argie Bramlett Warren brought items including pamphlets, brochures, and other historical information for research.
We have copies of the book North Mississippi Murder & Mayhem by Kristina Stancil. She was the speaker at Lunching With Books last Thursday at the Pontotoc County Library. The book is a compilation of stories of political assassinations, hate crimes, serial killers, mystery and mayhem. One of the more interesting stories in the book is about the Harpe Brothers, who were really cousins, known as Big Harpe and Little Harpe who terrorized this area especially along the Old Natchez Trace. The book is in the Gift Shop and sells for $12.
Reminder: The Chickasaw Nation will host a Chickasaw Celebration in Pontotoc on September 6, 2019, at the Pavilion at First Choice Gateway in Pontotoc. The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation is working to get events organized and publicity published. Events will include Stomp Dance, Stick Ball, History and Culture table with weapons and tools, Archeological station, Cultural Face Painting, Music and more. So, please make sure to make plans to attend this event which will state in the afternoon and continue until around early night. Look for times and more information as is becomes available. This is a great opportunity for our community, and we want to give the Chickasaw a warm Pontotoc Welcome.
Everyone have a blessed week. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of Johnny Huey, brother of Linda Huey Ray.