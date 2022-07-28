Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Karmen, Lane and Kaylee McNutt of Pontotoc; Lily Suchomel of Pontotoc; and Mallory Pennington.
William L. Bramlett donated a framed copy of a newspaper article on the Reunion of the Liberty School in Union County on Wednesday, June 8, 2005, in which the Keynotes presented a musical program. A photograph of the Keynotes included Ellouise Dallas, Roy Caldwell, and Gerald Waldrop was included in the article. Two basketball photographs circa 1930s or 40s also was included.
Brenda Gail Dillard donated a framed photograph of her dad's ship, the USN Putnam DD 757 on which her dad, Curtis B. Dillard served. Places listed include Islands in the Pacific, the Mediterranean area and Atlantic Ocean. The photograph will be housed in the Veterans Room of the museum. Mr. Dillard grew up in the Thaxton Community and was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Dillard.
A large group attended the program by Carl Rollyson on the Life of William Faulkner, hosted by the Pontotoc County Historical Society and the Mississippi Humanities Council on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Pontotoc Community House. Mr. Rollyson, Professor Emeritus at Baruch College, The City University of New York, has published numerous Biographies of literary figures, and his writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New Criterion, and the Washington Post.
Society president, Bob McGee, welcomed members and visitors to the program, recognizing Dr. Stuart Rockoff, executive director of the Mississippi Humanities Council and Jack Elliott, retiree of Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
Dr. Rollyson used his two volume biography, The Life of William Faulkner Volume 1(The Past Is Never Dead 1897-1934) and The Life of William Faulkner Volume 2(This Alarming Paradox 1935-1962) to give some insight to his very complicated and sometimes misunderstood literary genius. The first book deals with his childhood, growing up in Oxford to his introduction to Hollywood. He and his three brothers lived an adventurous life in and around Oxford. Dr. Rollyson did research around the country which has extensive Faulkner archives.
In Vol. 2, the first part of the book deals with his love of flying, especially with his brother Dean, who died tragically on Nov. 10,1935 in a plane crash is the Sand Springs Community of Pontotoc County in which three local men in the plane were killed also.
Much of the books discuss his writing and time spent in Hollywood working on movie scripts of his writing a well as other writers, Howard Hawks being one.
The audience was informed as well as entertained.
Many thanks for all that participated and enjoyed the Faulkner Tour and the Lecture. Special thanks to Dr. Rollyson, Jack Elliott, Bob McGee, and photographers Dr. Terry Wood and Galen Holley of the Pontotoc Progress.
Everyone have a blessed week.
