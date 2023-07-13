Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Tracie Davis of Lawton, Oklahoma, Sanora Renee Gibson of Ada, Oklahoma, and Tonya M. Williams of Austin, Texas who were visiting relatives Patsy and Kenneth Rackley of Pontotoc. Patsy and Kenneth Rackley and grandson Davis White accompanied the group also.
Other visitors include Cecil Nelson Fitts of Springville; Rick Hardin of the Woodland Community; Victoria, Matt and Kloe Tyra of Belden; Witt Vandiver Adalyn Vandiver, Cayden Kidd and Eddie Johnson all of Belden; Van East of Amory; Hope Gober of Springdale, Arkansas and Mechele Gober of Vermilion, Ohio; Toby Winston of Pontotoc; Tommy Nichols of Thaxton; and Keith Bramlett of Ecru.
William Bramlett donated items related to Dental Snuff, which according to the brochure/booklet information, was a product of the American Snuff Company of Memphis, Tenn. and claimed to be the "Largest Snuff Factory in the World." Also included was a metal top for a can of the snuff.
Rick Hardin donated a poster for the National Tour of ELVIS a musical celebration produced in association with the Estate of Elvis Presley and sponsored by Maxwell House Coffee and 45 rpm records including "Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me"/"Once in a Lifetime Thing" songwriter Jim Weatherly sung by Gladys Knight and the Pips, "Another Cowboy Song"/"Old Man Alone" songwriter Bob Warren sung by Shenandoah, "Charley's Angel" songwriter Dave Hall/"The Woman You Never Touch" songwriter Fran Hall both sung by Darla Dalton; "Gone to Mama's" songwriters Walls and Lyon/"You're the One Who Named Me" songwriters Walls, Lynn and Gibson both sung by Debra Aycock; "Count the Days I'm Gone" songwriters Danny Walls and Norris Wilson/"Who's Been Putting Flowers on my Husband's Grave" songwriters Danny Walls and Carmol Taylor both sung by Debra Barber; "If I Was Gonna Cheat" songwriters Betty Duke and Dwight Galloway/ "Someone Loves you Honey" songwriter Don Devaney both sung by Debra Barber; and a 45 "Milk The Basic" by the American Dairy Association of Mississippi. Also donated were various newspapers and articles about the Chickasaw (The Pontotoc Progress) and a "Fifty Years Later" Tupelo Journal paper dated April 6, 1986 commemorating the 1936 Tupelo Tornado. Thanks, Rick for you donation.
A large crowd attended the Pontotoc County Historical Society program " The Amazing History of the Musicians of Pontotoc" held at the Pontotoc Community House on June 29, 2023. Terry "Harmonica" Bean performed his blues music as the crowd gathered and as part of the program. Bob McGee, president of the historical society, welcomed everyone and introduced the speaker, Mr. Dale Rushing. Mr. Rushing, using video, photographs and recordings, explored the music of Pontotoc musicians Delaney Bramlett, Baby Face Leroy Foster, Jim Weatherly, Ruby Elzy, Cordell Jackson, Harmonica Frank Floyd, Lee Gates, and James Mask and the Impalas. Thanks, everyone for attending the program.
