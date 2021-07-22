Recent visitors include Peggy McMillen and John Willis of Pontotoc; Scott Jones of Randolph; Keith Rogers of Sherman; and Rachel Williams of the University of Mississippi and Madison, Mississippi.
We will have copies of the book, Remnants of America’s Southeast Aboriginals (Paleo to Mississippian), by Maury E. Miller later this week. This book provides rich detail and background while at the same time maintaining readability and ease of use. Artifacts are pictured in true color and show what one should expect. This is a great book for collectors of artifacts and readers of early history of the Southeast. The book is endorsed by The University of Tennessee Press and copyright is 2018.
Also, Thank you, Jeffrey Coleman, for the book, Trans-Appalachian Frontier (People, Societies, and Institution, 1775-1850), by Malcolom J. Rohrbough and published by Indiana University Press copyright 2008. This book has already been a great asset for research.
We would like to welcome Rachel Williams who will be an intern from the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement University of Mississippi. She will be helping with technology, marketing, and communication for the museum. We look forward to working with her.
We have had several ask about volunteering at the museum. We still have a few days available if you are interested. The hours are 2 to 4 and would consist mainly of taking care of the gift shop and showing visitors through the museum. I will have a list in a future news column.