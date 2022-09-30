Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Claude and Ann Jones of Pontotoc; Judge Fred Wicker of Pontotoc; Jane Chamblee of Pontotoc; Karen Baker of Ecru; Max and Theresa Brassfield of Pontotoc; Andrew Roye of Malton, Florida; Kathryn Wright of Schertz, Texas and Joyce Duke Reed of San Antonio, Texas; and Russell and Bonnie Gassaway of Tishomingo.
Chris Stewart donated a One Dollar Military Payment Certificate issued in 1965. These certificates were issued to USA Army soldiers to be used in the Commissary on US military bases. This will be displayed in the Veterans' Room of the museum.
Pat Sartin donated a glass bottle with wooden items that were constructed inside the bottle and included an ax, ladder, and hammer. The "Stopper" is also carved and is a pick ax. Pat wrote, "The items were made 68 years ago by Mr. Jim Sykes of Pyland, Mississippi, which is about 6 miles west of Houston, Mississippi. I watched as he cut each piece with tools he made and as he put them together in the bottle. The bottle sold for 50 cents. He was sick and this was his way of helping out."
Christy Roye of Pontotoc donated a 1950 Tupelo High School yearbook, which had belonged to her mother (Linda Hendricks Roye), Piano books, many copies of gospel sheet music and Choir books, and wedding and secular sheet music. She also donated five pamphlets written by her great grandfather, Elder William Thomas Stegall, who was a Baptist preacher in the Pleasant Grove and Woodland areas of Pontotoc County, and a photograph of Elder Stegall sitting on the porch swing.
We appreciate all the donations we receive
Everyone have a great week and enjoy the fall weather!
