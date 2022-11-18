Recent visitors include John Reyer Afamasaga and his wife Michelle Pillow of Oxford, his mother-in-law Denise Johnson also of Oxford, and John's sister and her husband Shalleen and Geoffrey Hern of Wellington, New Zealand. Many of you will remember John as he spent a vast amount of time in the Pontotoc and Ecru areas researching the life of M. B. Mayfield for his documentary "Door Ajar."
The Pontotoc Fine Arts Club held their November meeting at the Town Square Post Office and Museum on Tuesday, November 15. The group enjoyed a buffet of assorted muffins, treats, vegetables and dip, and punch all arranged on a beautifully decorated table with a fall and harvest theme. Hostesses for the meeting were Desha Cruse and Anna Furr. Club members also toured the museum and enjoyed remembering Pontotoc County's historic past and way of life in the not too distant past.
Members included Connie Albrite, Mary Ann Hester, Katie Jackson, Kathy Cruse, Drenett Burchfield, Lois Umfress, Joy Cox, Lynda Hughes, Jenna Patterson, Sandy Sexton, Jane Winston, Paula Matkins, Laney Sims, Desha Cruse, Anna Furr, Jean Magee, and Joy Deason.
Reminder: The Pontotoc County Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, December 1, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. at the Pontotoc Community House (North Main Street) for our fourth quarterly meeting and program. The program, "The Chickasaws in Northeast Mississippi," will be presented by Dr. Tony Boudreaux, Associate Professor and Director of Curation for the Cobb Institute of Archaeology at Mississippi State University. Dr. Boudreaux will discuss how the Chickasaw lived, what they left behind, and other interesting information focusing on recent archaeological research in the Chickasaw Homeland of Northeast Mississippi. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the museum at 662-488-0388.
Everyone have a blessed Thanksgiving. We have so many blessings for which to be thankful. Please take time with you family and friends.
