Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Monday, May 31, 2021, our nation, state and county will observe Memorial Day. This national holiday will honor the brave men and women of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice for our nation. Known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became a federal holiday in 1971.
Some historians agree that Decoration Day started in 1866 when four women from Columbus, Mississippi visited Columbus Friendship Cemetery in 1866 to lay wreaths and flowers on the graves of both Confederate and Union soldiers.
Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, participating in parades, and attending other gatherings. The Pontotoc Memorial Day Ceremony will be held this year on Monday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pontotoc County Courthouse and Square with Master of Ceremonies Lt. Col. Derek Holland, Facility Commander/Supervisory Aircraft Pilot at Mississippi Army National Guard- Army Aviation Support Facility in Tupelo, and guest speaker Senator Kathy L Chism, Mississippi State Senate. District 3. For more information, contact Mack Huey, Pontotoc County Veteran Service Officer. Everyone is cordially invited to attend.
In observance of Memorial Day, the Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed Monday, May 31.
Everyone have a blessed week.