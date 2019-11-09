Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Ron and Jamye Moshier of Saltillo; Cecil Fitts of Pontotoc; Kim Gassaway; Steven Donaldson of Pontotoc; Dorothy Smith; and Tiffany Clayton.
Jamye Moshier donated service photographs of her uncles James Roye and Chester Lee Roye during World War II and a photograph of her grandparents Porter and Nettie Roye with James and Chester Lee while they were home on leave. Jamye also donated an essay “How I Remember World War II” about her memories of those years our country was at war. The Roye family resided in the Pleasant Grove Community. Her mother was Blanche Roye Stegall. Thanks, Jamye as you always bring interesting items to the museum.
Mrs. Brenda Kizer donated a German Banknote 100 Reichsmark 1935 currency. It had belonged to her husband Roy Kizer. This would have been prior to World War II. Portrayed on the note is Justus Liebig born in Darmstadt Germany inventor of fertilizers.
Mrs. Jonnie Rodgers of Marietta, Miss. is seeking information on Seaman Eddie Rogers who was from the Furrs Community. Seaman First Class Samuel E. Rogers, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. D. Rogers, at the age of 18, was declared a casualty of war on Sept. 22, 1944 in the Pacific. If you have any information,please call the museum.
Reminder: The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present Heroes of Pontotoc in World War II on Thursday, November 14, 2019 beginning at 6 pm at the Pontotoc Community House on North Main. If you would like to honor a family member who served during this time, bring a photo and brief information on a notecard between 5 and 5:45. Everyone is invited and the program is free to the public.
Everyone have a blessed week.