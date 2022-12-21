Recent visitors include Dianne Bramlett of Pontotoc; Cassi Cooper of Pontotoc; Lissa Holliday of Pontotoc; Belinda B. Young of Pontotoc; Aiden Pratt and Victoria Cousin of Pontotoc; Helen Washington of Pontotoc; Julia and Elisa Lee McDowell of Pontotoc; Tony Mc Creight of Pontotoc; Robert Stone of Pontotoc; David Ray of Pontotoc; and Bruce Weatherly, Chuck Howell, Tammy Wells and Sara Bramlett all of Pontotoc who entertained during the Christmas Open House by singing Christmas carols.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum employees met for their Christmas Supper at 41 Fish House on Friday, December 16, 2022. Those attending included Danny and Sharon Bailey, JoAnn Knight, Betty Armstrong, Corinna Malden, Sandy Ball, Mae Trelor, Joyce Forman and Martha Coleman. The historical society appreciates the hard work and dedication demonstrated by this group of ladies and gentleman.
Tom Hooker will be at the Town Square Museum on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, to sign copies of his book, Year of the White Dog, from 12 noon to 2:00. Please come meet the author and get a copy of his latest book.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Merry Christmas to everyone!
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&